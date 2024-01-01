Curious Remora!

Nassua, Bahamas

This Remora (Remora brachyptera) was photographed in about 30 feet of water at Barracuda Reef off of Nassua, Bahamas.



One member of EPA New England's dive team was in warmer than usual waters for 'proficiency dives.'



In order to maintain a safe dive program, EPA divers are encouraged to dive frequently, as the saying goes, "practice makes perfect."



When you are constantly diving in cold North Atlantic water, it is a treat and an opportunity to improve your skills to dive when traveling somewhere with warm water. Tropical diving is very different than in New England, where most work dives are in less than 40 feet of water.



Many tropical dives are much deeper and thus provide an opportunity for the diver to practice different skills. Plus, it's always wise to bring a camera just in case you see something interesting, or of course, if something interesting sees you!



Photo by Phil Colarusso, U.S. EPA. Original public domain image from Flickr