ARCTIC OCEAN - A multi-year ice floe slides down the starboard side of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy Aug. 12, 2009, as the…
ARCTIC OCEAN - A multi-year ice floe slides down the starboard side of the Coast Guard Cutter Healy Aug. 12, 2009, as the ship heads north into even thicker ice. "You can tell that this is a multi-year ice floe by the light blue melt ponds that have formed on top of the floe," said Pablo Clemente-Colón, chief scientist at the U.S. National Ice Center.

Photo Credit: Patrick Kelley, U.S. Coast Guard. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4043100

