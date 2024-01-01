rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043171
Documentation of the canopy renovation on the flight line at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 15, 2015. (U.S.…
Documentation of the canopy renovation on the flight line at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Dec. 15, 2015. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Megan Floyd/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043171

View CC0 License

