Secretary Pompeo host the Washington Diplomatic Corps to Celebrate the Fourth of July.

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo and Mrs. Pompeo host the Washington Diplomatic Corps partners and allies for a bird's-eye view of President Trump's Salute to America and the July 4th fireworks in Washington, D.C., on July 4, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr