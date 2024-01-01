Thanksgiving Holiday Meal at Presidio of Monterey.

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- Service members, families, retirees and DoD civilians celebrated Thanksgiving together at the Combs and Belas dining facilities on the Presidio of Monterey on Nov. 22. Commanders and senior enlisted leaders were on the serving line to lend a helping hand and greet and thank everyone in the military family for their service.



PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from Flickr