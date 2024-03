A Full Moon Is Seen Over Bangladesh as Secretary Kerry Flies From Tbilisi to Hanoi.

A full moon over Bangladesh, seen from the aircraft carrying U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on January 12, 2016, as he flew from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Hanoi, Vietnam, during his final trip aboard, with additional stops in France, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr