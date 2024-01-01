McEntire firefighters conduct live fire training.

U.S. Air Force and civilian firefighters, assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., train for a live aircraft fire at the South Carolina Fire Academy in Columbia, S.C., April 27, 2013. Live fire training is an annual requirement for the McEntire firefighters, which has both guard and civilian fire fighters assigned. Training with live fire on an air frame keeps the firefighters ready and familiar with tactics, techniques and procedures should the need arise to respond to a real-world aircraft mishap. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr