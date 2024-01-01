U.S. Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., visit Jerusalem, Israel, during a Deployment for Training construction project building multi-purpose facilities, July 4, 2015.

The construction project is to help S.C. Prime BEEF Airmen maintain their civil engineering specialties. Swamp Fox civil engineers are working alongside 200th RED HORSE Squadron and U.S. Navy SEABEES civil engineers during the training exercise. (South Carolina Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee R. Watson / RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr