Monterey MARDET Change of Command.

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Lt. Col. Jude C. Shell received command of the Marine Detachment Presidio of Monterey from outgoing commander Lt. Col. Rodrick H. McHaty during a change of command ceremony held at Presidio's Hilltop Field, June 30. Col. Harold B. Eggers, commanding officer Marine Corps Communication Electronics School, was the officiating officer for the ceremony. Shell's most recent previous assignment was International Affairs Program Manager at Headquarters Marine Corps in Arlington, VA.



As one of his last acts as MARDET Monterey commander, McHaty performed a promotion ceremony for MARDET Monterey Ops Chief Gunnery Sgt. Oliver B. Schierer.



PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs. Original public domain image from Flickr