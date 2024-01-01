rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043359
Sailors volunteer at NKF Golf Classic.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sailors volunteer at NKF Golf Classic.

PHOTO by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven L. Shepard

Sailor volunteers from the Center for Information Dominance Detachment Monterey (CIDDM) help keep score and facilitate the National Kidney Foundation Golf Classic, National Championship. More than 50 CIDDM Sailors per day volunteered during the four day event held Jan. 15-18 at Del Monte, Spanish Bay and Pebble Beach golf courses. The NKF Golf Classic is billed as the premier amateur golf event for charity. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043359

View CC0 License

Sailors volunteer at NKF Golf Classic.

More