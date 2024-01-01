Sailors volunteer at NKF Golf Classic.

PHOTO by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven L. Shepard



Sailor volunteers from the Center for Information Dominance Detachment Monterey (CIDDM) help keep score and facilitate the National Kidney Foundation Golf Classic, National Championship. More than 50 CIDDM Sailors per day volunteered during the four day event held Jan. 15-18 at Del Monte, Spanish Bay and Pebble Beach golf courses. The NKF Golf Classic is billed as the premier amateur golf event for charity. Original public domain image from Flickr