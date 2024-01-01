McEntire firefighters conduct aircrew extracton exercise.

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., respond to an exercise scenario to remove a simulated incapacitated pilot from the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet April 10, 2013. The aircrew extraction training measures how quickly and safely emergency rescue personnel can remove an incapacitated pilot from a plane. Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are preparing for Phase I and II Readiness Inspection, which evaluates a unit’s ability to deploy, then operate and launch missions in a chemical combat environment. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr