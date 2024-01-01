rawpixel
McEntire firefighters conduct aircrew extracton exercise.
U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., respond to an exercise scenario to remove a simulated incapacitated pilot from the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet April 10, 2013. The aircrew extraction training measures how quickly and safely emergency rescue personnel can remove an incapacitated pilot from a plane. Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are preparing for Phase I and II Readiness Inspection, which evaluates a unit’s ability to deploy, then operate and launch missions in a chemical combat environment. (National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043376

View CC0 License

