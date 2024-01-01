U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to a scenario involving an incapacitated fighter pilot trapped in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 8, 2013.

The aircrew extraction scenario measures how quickly and safely emergency rescue personnel can remove an incapacitated pilot from a plane in case of an emergency.Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are participating in a CRE to assess their ability to operate safely and efficiently in a deployed chemical combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr