rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043378
U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to a scenario involving an incapacitated fighter pilot trapped in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 8, 2013.

The aircrew extraction scenario measures how quickly and safely emergency rescue personnel can remove an incapacitated pilot from a plane in case of an emergency.Members of the 169th Fighter Wing are participating in a CRE to assess their ability to operate safely and efficiently in a deployed chemical combat environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee Watson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043378

View CC0 License

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, respond to a scenario involving an incapacitated fighter pilot trapped in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet during a Certified Readiness Evaluation, Sept. 8, 2013.

More