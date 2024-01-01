rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
Old and new aircraft are displayed at the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard…
Old and new aircraft are displayed at the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina held May 5 to 7. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of the South Carolina National Guard and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.

(South Carolina National Guard Photo by Sgt. Brad Mincey, 108th Public Affairs Detachment). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4043439

