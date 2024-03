Secretary Kerry Departs for China, Republic of Korea, Seattle Amid Trade Focusใ

An engine on the plane carrying U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry as he departed from Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland, on May 14, 2015, en route to Beijing, China, Seoul, Republic of Korea, and Seattle, Washington, where he planned to deliver a speech about U.S. trade policy and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr