South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo 2017.

Monster truck "Gunslinger" driven by Scott Hartsock performs during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., May 7, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago). Original public domain image from Flickr