Scout Troop 425 Camping at McEntire JNGB.

McEntire Joint National Guard Base hosts a group campout for Scout Troop 425 from Lexington, South Carolina at the Pavillion Pond Site on May 1, 2021. The members participated in multiple outdoor activities such as swimming, fishing and canoeing as part of their monthly outing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo). Original public domain image from Flickr