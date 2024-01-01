U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing salute the medical professionals and first responders of South Carolina with a statewide flyover of more than 60 hospitals, including the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, South Carolina, April 27, 2020.

This series of flyovers, originating from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, is part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation AMERICAN RESOLVE to show appreciation to the thousands of heroes on the front lines, battling COVID-19 with the intent to lift morale in cities across America. Two F16s from the South Carolina Air National Guard on Monday afternoon as they fly over Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in honor of healthcare workers around the state. (Courtesy photo by Micah Green, The Item Newspaper, Sumter, S.C.). Original public domain image from Flickr