Civilian construction workers perform renovations on the South Carolina Air National Guard’s Enclosed Noise Suppression System Structure, or “hush house,” at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., March 10, 2016.

The renovations occur approximately once every 10 years to keep the structure free of rust and other environmental elements that naturally occur over time. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr