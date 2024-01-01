Photos around Luleå, Sweden, during ACE 19.

Scenic photos around the city of Luleå, Sweden while U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., are deployed to Kallax Air Base, Sweden, in support of Arctic Challenge Exercise 2019, May 18, 2019. ACE 19 is a Nordic avia-tion exercise that provides realistic, scenario-based training to prepare forces for enemy defensive systems. U.S. forces are engaged, postured and ready to deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder). Original public domain image from Flickr