U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kenvyn Lewis assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina Air National Guard, Nov. 2, 2014.

The training forces Airmen into a stressful scenario that challenges them to apply shooting fundamentals after a physical confrontation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr