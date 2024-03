Nature & volcano in Hawaii.

Today in 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state in the U.S.! We're marking this anniversary with a Hawaiian #TBT. Your geologic wonders showcase the powerful force that is mother nature while showing off her beauty at the same time. In this photo taken during the 1969-1971 Mauna Ulu eruption of Kilauea Volcano, we see a cascade and fountain into Aloi Crater. Hau`oli la Ho'omana'o. Original public domain image from Flickr