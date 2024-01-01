rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043716
169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercise.
169th Fighter Wing Security Forces defenders team up with local law enforcement officers from the Richland County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team (SRT) to conduct inter-agency active-shooter training at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2021. UH-60 Black Hawk medium-lift utility helicopters from the South Carolina National Gaurd's Company A, 1-111st Aviation Battalion, transported the SRT to join U.S. Air Force base defenders to engage active-shooter exercise threats, demonstrating quick response capabilities. (Courtesy photo by Richland County Sheriff's Department). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4043716

View CC0 License

