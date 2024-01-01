Downtown city sites on Piotrkowska Street in Łodz, Poland, June 2, 2015.

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, traveled to Poland in support of Operation ATLANTIC RESOLVE during the month of June, 2015. The training mission, called an Aviation Detachment Rotation, will pair Swamp Fox F-16 pilots and maintenance crews with their Polish Air Force counterparts at Łask Air Base, during Operation ATLANTIC RESOLVE. This bilateral training, held by U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa, has taken place since 2012. Through strengthened relationships and engagements with our allies, the U.S. and NATO demonstrate their shared commitment to a peaceful, stable and secure Europe. (South Carolina Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder / RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr