U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., perform a two-ship flyover during the half-time show of the University of South Carolina's Military Appreciation college football game versus The Citadel, Nov. 21, 2015.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder/ Released). Original public domain image from Flickr