Relampago 2014, South Carolina Air National Guard and Colombian Air Force combined air cooperation engagement.

Instruments used to conduct a minor surgery to remove a cyst from a patient's back in Rionegro, Colombia, Aug. 13, 2014, during Relampago (Lightning) 2014. Relampago is a combined air cooperation engagement with the Republic of Colombia. One hundred Airmen and six F-16s are participating in the first major joint-air training opportunity under the auspices of the South Carolina National Guard's State Partnership Program with the country of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago /Released). Original public domain image from Flickr