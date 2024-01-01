rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043855
Instruments used to conduct a minor surgery to remove a cyst from a patient's back in Rionegro, Colombia, Aug. 13, 2014, during Relampago (Lightning) 2014. Relampago is a combined air cooperation engagement with the Republic of Colombia. One hundred Airmen and six F-16s are participating in the first major joint-air training opportunity under the auspices of the South Carolina National Guard's State Partnership Program with the country of Colombia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago /Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4043855

View CC0 License

