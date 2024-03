Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard and 495th Fighter Group, say goodbye to loved ones before departing McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, S.C., Feb. 5, 2014.

Members of the S.C. Air National Guard and 495th Fighter Group are deploying to an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia for an Air Expeditionary Force rotation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr