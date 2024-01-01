RPG ready.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany- A Soldier from 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment carries a rocket-propelled grenade during an assault on Duzdag village, here Oct. 13. The mission was part of U.S. Army Europe’s Saber Junction. U.S. Army Europe’s exercise Saber Junction trains more than 1800 multinational partners from 18 different nations ensuring multinational interoperability and an agile, ready coalition force. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Spc. Joshua Leonard). Original public domain image from Flickr