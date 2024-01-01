VCorps patch.

Various images from the Exercise Unified Endeavor 12-2, being held at Grafenwoehr Training Area at the U.S. Army Europe’s Joint Multinational Training Command in Germany. More than 1,900 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines from 27 countries are here and at five other locations in the world, all assembled to create a simulated multi-tiered international military leadership structure similar to the NATO and U.S. military command and control structure in Afghanistan. UE12-2 is being held from 24 March until 9 April 2012. US Army Europe Public Affairs photo by Richard Bumgardner. Original public domain image from Flickr