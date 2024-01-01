Zip line.

PEPELISHTE, Macedonia -- A Macedonian first responder team rescues a man from a building during a demonstration for distinguished visitor day at Shared Resilience here June 6. Shared Resilience 13 is a disaster response and crisis management exercise that brings together civil affairs teams and medical professionals from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Slovenia and the U.S. teams to strengthen their cooperation and prepare them to respond to future missions. (U.S. Army Europe photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado). Original public domain image from Flickr