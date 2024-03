Saber Guardian 2017.

Paratroopers from 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct heavy equipment recovery in Turzii, Romania during Exercise Saber Guardian 17. Saber Guardian 17 is an annual, multi-national exercise that aims to assure our Allies and partners of the enduring U.S. commitment to the collective defense and prosperity of the Black Sea region. Original public domain image from Flickr