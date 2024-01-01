Colleville-sur-Mer, France – A U.S. Army paratrooper stands watch in the American Cemetery in Normandy, France after a ceremony to honor World War II veterans as part of the 70th Anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 2014.

The event was one of several commemorations of the 70th Anniversary of D-Day operations conducted by Allied forces during World War II June 5-6, 1944. Over 650 U.S. military personnel have joined troops from several NATO nations to participate in ceremonies to honor the events at the invitation of the French government. Original public domain image from Flickr