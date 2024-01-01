rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044159
Many marine organisms, including marine mammals, sea turtles, fish and invertebrates, rely on sound and hearing for their…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Many marine organisms, including marine mammals, sea turtles, fish and invertebrates, rely on sound and hearing for their survival.

Over the last century, increases in human activity within our ocean have led to increasing levels of noise. This increasing amount of noise from human sources is a rising concern for the health and well-being of marine organisms and ecosystems. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4044159

View CC0 License

Many marine organisms, including marine mammals, sea turtles, fish and invertebrates, rely on sound and hearing for their survival.

Over the last century, increases in human activity within our ocean have led to increasing levels of noise. This increasing amount of noise from human sources is a rising concern for the health and well-being of marine organisms and ecosystems. Original public domain image from Flickr

More