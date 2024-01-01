rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044199
School of Permits. This school of permits contained 60-80 individuals, each over a foot long. The school was observed in the…
School of Permits. This school of permits contained 60-80 individuals, each over a foot long. The school was observed in the Dry Tortugas, Florida.

(Original source: National Ocean Service Image Gallery). Original public domain image from Flickr

