https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044326Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJeans leather png label, apparel business branding with logo on transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 4044326View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2790 x 2790 pxCompatible with :Jeans leather png label, apparel business branding with logo on transparent backgroundMore