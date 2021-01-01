https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044453Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSunset aesthetic desktop wallpaper template psd "Life is too beautiful to be sad"MorePremiumID : 4044453View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 55.62 MBPresentation PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 55.62 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSunset aesthetic desktop wallpaper template psd "Life is too beautiful to be sad"More