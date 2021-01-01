https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044492Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSunset desktop wallpaper template vector "Life is too beautiful to be sad"MorePremiumID : 4044492View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.47 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 14.47 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSunset desktop wallpaper template vector "Life is too beautiful to be sad"More