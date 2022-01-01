https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044553Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOcean story template, blue marine design vector set in blueMorePremiumID : 4044553View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 69.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1026 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 4274 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oleo Script by soytutype fontsDownload Oleo Script fontAmaranth by Gesine TodtDownload Amaranth fontDownload AllOcean story template, blue marine design vector set in blueMore