DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in FEMA Hurricane Briefing

Washington, D.C. (May 24, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alongside President Biden and other senior officials, participates in a briefing on the upcoming hurricane season at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters. After the meeting, Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden met with FEMA employees. Original public domain image from Flickr