https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextActing Secretary Pekoske Visits the National Targeting Center. Washington, D.C. (January 28, 2021) Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske visits with workers at the Department of Homeland Security's National Targeting Center. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4045934View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 815 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1698 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadActing Secretary Pekoske Visits the National Targeting Center. Washington, D.C. (January 28, 2021) Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske visits with workers at the Department of Homeland Security's National Targeting Center. Original public domain image from FlickrMore