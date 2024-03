Enhanced Ebola Screening at Washington Dulles International Airport

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Coast Guard Health Service Technician, working with the Office of Field Operations checks the temperature of a traveler who has recently traveled to either Guinea, Sierra Leone, or Liberia at Washington Dulles International Airport on Oct. 16, 2014. The temperature checks began today. (Official DHS/CBP photo by Josh Denmark). Original public domain image from Flickr