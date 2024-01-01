https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045945Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a VICE News Interview. Philadelphia, PA (July 15, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas participates in an interview with Elizabeth Landers for VICE News. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4045945View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Participates in a VICE News Interview. Philadelphia, PA (July 15, 2021) Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas participates in an interview with Elizabeth Landers for VICE News. Original public domain image from FlickrMore