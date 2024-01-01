Operation RAILSAFE

WASHINGTON - Members from Amtrak police, Transportation Security Administration and local law enforcement agencies participate in Operation RAILSAFE at Washington, D.C.'s Union Station, Sept. 3, 2015. During Operation RAILSAFE counterterrorism assets conducted explosive detection sweeps, random bag inspections and patrols by TSA's Visible Intermodal Protection and Response teams during high volume travel days to highlight passenger rail systems security. (Official DHS photo by Barry Bahler). Original public domain image from Flickr