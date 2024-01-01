rawpixel
Secretary Blinken Holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission ItalySecretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a Meet and…
Secretary Blinken Holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission Italy, in Rome, Italy on June 27, 2021. [State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4045954

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

