UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie Pitt Addresses the Audience at an Interfaith Iftar Reception to Mark World Refugee Day

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt addresses the audience at an interfaith Iftar reception to mark World Refugee Day at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society in Sterling, Virginia, on June 20, 2016. [State Department photo/ Public Domain] (State Department photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr