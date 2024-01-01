rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045981
Secretary Blinken Participates in a Virtual Q&A Discussion with Members of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)…
Secretary Blinken Participates in a Virtual Q&A Discussion with Members of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a virtual Q&A discussion celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network with 10 current network members and alumni from the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) and Regional Leadership Centers (RLC), from the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. on April 27, 2021. [State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4045981

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

