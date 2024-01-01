rawpixel
Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Wichita, Kansas. U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrives in Wichita, Kansas, on October 23, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4045982

Editorial use only

