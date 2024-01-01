https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSecretary Pompeo Arrives in Wichita, Kansas. U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrives in Wichita, Kansas, on October 23, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4045982View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6606 x 4404 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSecretary Pompeo Arrives in Wichita, Kansas. U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrives in Wichita, Kansas, on October 23, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMore