Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Delivers Joint Remarks with Secretary Pompeo and Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayani

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, in Jerusalem, Israel, on November 18, 2020. [State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr