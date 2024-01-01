rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045987
Secretary Blinken Meets With Pope Francis. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Pope Francis, in Vatican City…
Secretary Blinken Meets With Pope Francis. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Pope Francis, in Vatican City, the Holy See on June 28, 2021. [Photo provided by The Vatican]. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4045987

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

