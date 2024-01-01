https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresident of The United States meets with Prime Minister May. President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4045989View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 958 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5846 x 4665 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresident of The United States meets with Prime Minister May. President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from FlickrMore