rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045989
President of The United States meets with Prime Minister May. President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President of The United States meets with Prime Minister May. President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4045989

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President of The United States meets with Prime Minister May. President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. [State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]. Original public domain image from Flickr

More