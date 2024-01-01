Senior Policy Advisor Hook Speaks to NBC News Chief for Foreign Affairs Mitchell in Vancouver

Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State and Director of the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff Brian Hook speaks to on-air to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent/anchor, Andrea Mitchell at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Security and Stability in the Korean Peninsula in Vancouver, Canada on January 16, 2018. (State Department Photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr