Senior Policy Advisor Hook Speaks to NBC News Chief for Foreign Affairs Mitchell in Vancouver
Senior Policy Advisor Hook Speaks to NBC News Chief for Foreign Affairs Mitchell in Vancouver

Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State and Director of the Secretary’s Policy Planning Staff Brian Hook speaks to on-air to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent/anchor, Andrea Mitchell at the Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Security and Stability in the Korean Peninsula in Vancouver, Canada on January 16, 2018. (State Department Photo/ Public Domain). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4045990

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Senior Policy Advisor Hook Speaks to NBC News Chief for Foreign Affairs Mitchell in Vancouver

